You never know who we’ll need next.  

If there’s one secret we can reveal about our work – it’s that we’re always on the lookout for new skillsets and specialties to add to our team. Here are some of the current roles we’re looking for: 

Intelligence Officers

ROLE

Intelligence Officer

You'll have an innate sense of-curiosity, enjoy connecting with people from different cultures, and know what it takes to strive for results. You'll be put in situations that draw on your judgement, intellect and inner strengths like no other type of job.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
06 September
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Full Time

LEVEL
Trainee
Operations Support

ROLE

Linguist Officer APS Levels 4 5 and 6

As a linguist working in a multi-disciplinary team, your primary role will be the translation of a range material from a foreign language into English. You will report to a team leader and work closely with other geographic and thematic teams, including staff posted overseas. We are looking to recruit full-time and part-time linguists with expertise in the languages indicated from the following regions: • North Asia – Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese • South-East Asia – Burmese, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese • Pacific – Bislama, Tok Pisin • Middle East - Arabic

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
16 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Linguist Officer Executive Level 1

As a linguist working in a multi-disciplinary team, your primary role will be the translation of a range material from a foreign language into English. You will report to a team leader and work closely with other geographic and thematic teams, including staff posted overseas. We are looking to recruit full-time and part-time linguists with expertise in the languages indicated from the following regions: • North Asia – Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese • South-East Asia – Burmese, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese • Pacific – Bislama, Tok Pisin • Middle East - Arabic

SALARY

125,183 - $146,259

APPLY BY
16 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Executive Level 1
Technologists

ROLE

Operational Technology Officer

An ASIS Operational Technology Officer (OTO) is responsible for the development, maintenance, deployment and operation of technical systems and capabilities to support Australia’s foreign intelligence missions. An OTO takes a 'hands-on', professional approach to technical work that is underpinned by relevant academic or work experience.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Business Analyst

A Business Analyst (BA) will engage and manage stakeholders to gain a shared understanding of business problems, elicit business requirements and relevant context information, and report progress.

SALARY

$100,263 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 6
ROLE

Data Engineer

Data Engineers work with business areas to analyse and understand key business processes that rely on data. They use large scale, cutting edge, technology to solve varied data-centric problems over a variety of unique problem spaces.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

IT Service Centre

Do you want to launch or develop your IT career? Want to gain exposure to a range of technologies and find your IT passion? Looking for an opportunity to get hands-on experience? The IT Service Centre contributes to effective ICT service delivery, support and advice across the entire ASIS workforce. Roles in this area include IT Service Desk (phone and onsite support) and Secure Data Migration functions.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Network Engineer

In this role you will maintain, upgrade and manage key software, hardware and network environments. You will diagnose and resolve problems quickly and be able to communicate outcomes with technical and business users.

SALARY

$90,576 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 5 - 6
ROLE

Systems Administrator

We are seeking driven Systems Administrators who are eager to apply their technical skills across a variety of technology areas in a fast paced complex foreign intelligence collection environment.

SALARY

$90,576 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 5 - 6
ROLE

Software Developer/Engineer

We are seeking creative software developers/engineers that can develop and apply innovative technical solutions to solve a wide range of challenging foreign intelligence collection problems. You will identify, prioritise and design technology based solutions to solve both strategic ICT issues and explicit customer requirements.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Project Officers / Managers

Project Manager / Project Support roles are responsible for the management of complex Information and Communications Technology (ICT), engineering and security projects. You will manage (or provide support to) multiple projects and day-to-day operations of resourcing, scheduling, prioritisation and task coordination, and meeting project milestones, objectives and deliverables within agreed timeframes and budgets.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Procurement and Contract Officers

The procurement team provides advice and delivers services to internal customers in relation to contracts, procurement, and goods purchasing and handling. They are accountable for organising workflows and making informed decisions relating to contracts, procurement and purchasing.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
ROLE

Electronics, Communications, Systems Engineers

We are seeking applications across a wide range of engineering disciplines including systems integration, design and analogue, digital and RF electronic systems, mechanical engineering, telecommunications, embedded software and firmware development, and space technologies.

SALARY

$83,791 - $115,550

APPLY BY
30 August
23:59 PM AEST
JOB TYPE

Ongoing

LEVEL
Level 4 - 6
Eye

Keep an eye on this page

Can’t see a role that fits your skills? Don’t be too disheartened, we only advertise roles when we have a specific need. So keep checking back in, you never know who we’ll need next! 